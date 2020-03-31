Moline man arrested after traffic stop, displaying a gun and threatening to kill a child

A Moline man was arrested Monday night after fleeing a traffic stop in Davenport with a gun and threatening to kill a child.

Isaiah Michael McAllister, 21, is charged possession of a firearm, interference with official acts-firearm, and assault while participating in a felony. All charges are Class D felonies and each are punishable by up to five years in prison.

McAllister also is charged with two counts of first-degree harassment and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, punishable by up to two years in prison.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport police responded to the report of a weapon at around 6:50 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East 11th Street. The caller provided a description of a vehicle and the people allegedly involved.

The vehicle was found and stopped in a parking lot in the 1900 block of West 40th Street.

According to the officers, the McAllister, who matched the description of the suspect, got out of the vehicle and ran. Before officers arrested him, McAllister allegedly displayed a handgun and threatened to kill a nearby child.

Police found a loaded handgun in the area of the chase and said McAllister later admitted to possessing the firearm.

McAllister has a felony conviction in Illinois.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.