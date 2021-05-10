 Skip to main content
Moline man arrested for drug and gun charges
Moline man arrested for drug and gun charges

A Moline man was arrested Friday for gun and drug charges, a press release from the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group stated.

Deven L. DeSchepper, 32, was on parole from the Illinois Department of corrections when he was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence, possession of a controlled substance, cannabis trafficking, and manufacture and delivery of cannabis, according to the release.

One of the guns DeSchepper had was stolen, the release stated. 

