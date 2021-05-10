Moline man arrested for drug and gun charges

A Moline man was arrested Friday for gun and drug charges, a press release from the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group stated.
Deven L. DeSchepper, 32, was on parole from the Illinois Department of corrections when he was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence, possession of a controlled substance, cannabis trafficking, and manufacture and delivery of cannabis, according to the release.
One of the guns DeSchepper had was stolen, the release stated.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today