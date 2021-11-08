Moline man arrested on child pornography charges

A Moline man was arrested Friday on five counts of possessing child pornography featuring a victim under 13-years-old.
Jeffrey Bryant Browder, 30, is being held in the Rock Island County jail on a $100,000 (10%) bond. Moline Police began investigating Browder after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The center had gotten the tip from Facebook, which had sent several pornographic images of children uploaded to Browder's Facebook page, according to court documents.
Police reportedly found more pornographic pictures stored on computers and other digital storage systems after conducting a search of Browder's residence on the 1200 block of 4th St., Moline.
Possession of child pornography is a class X felony in Illinois, punishable by up to 30 years in prison.
Browder is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Nov. 23 at 8:30 a.m.
