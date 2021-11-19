Moline man arrested on suspicion of DUI after vehicle crashes in Mississippi River

A Moline man is suspected of drunk driving after his vehicle crashed late Thursday in the Mississippi River.
The Moline police and fire departments were called around 11:23 p.m. to the 4300 block of River Driver for a report of a vehicle running off the road and sinking in the river, according to the Moline Police Department.
When they arrived on scene, officers and firefighters found a man -- allegedly 25-year-old William Watson -- swimming back to shore, the department said.
The department contends Watson told them he was the driver and only person in the vehicle. He was treated for minor cold-related injuries and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Watson was in custody Friday afternoon at the Rock Island County Jail, but further details about the case filed against him were not available.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Anthony Watt
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.