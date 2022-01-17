Moline man charged for allegedly setting fire to his own apartment

Rock Island County prosecutors have charged a Moline man for allegedly setting fire to his apartment early Friday.
Moline Police said that at 5:39 a.m. Friday, Moline firefighters were sent to Spring Valley, 1150 41st St., in response to a report of a structure fire. Spring Valley is part of the Moline Housing Authority’s low-income housing.
It was determined that the occupant of the apartment, Aaron Earl Imhoff, 52, set the fire.
A complaint against Imhoff was filed Sunday and he was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct, a Class A misdemeanor under Illinois law that carries a possible jail sentence of up to one year.
During a first appearance Sunday in Rock Island County Circuit Court, a pretrial hearing was set for March 9. Imhoff was being held Monday night in the Rock Island County Jail on a bond of $3,000, 10%, meaning he only needs $300 to bond himself out.
Imhoff was arrested Jan. 8 on a charge of stalking – violating a no contact order. That charge also is a Class A misdemeanor. A status hearing in the case also will be held March 9 in circuit court.