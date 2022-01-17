 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline man charged for allegedly setting fire to his own apartment
Moline man charged for allegedly setting fire to his own apartment

Rock Island County prosecutors have charged a Moline man for allegedly setting fire to his apartment early Friday.

Moline Police said that at 5:39 a.m. Friday, Moline firefighters were sent to Spring Valley, 1150 41st St., in response to a report of a structure fire. Spring Valley is part of the Moline Housing Authority’s low-income housing.

It was determined that the occupant of the apartment, Aaron Earl Imhoff, 52, set the fire.

A complaint against Imhoff was filed Sunday and he was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct, a Class A misdemeanor under Illinois law that carries a possible jail sentence of up to one year.

During a first appearance Sunday in Rock Island County Circuit Court, a pretrial hearing was set for March 9. Imhoff was being held Monday night in the Rock Island County Jail on a bond of $3,000, 10%, meaning he only needs $300 to bond himself out. 

Imhoff was arrested Jan. 8 on a charge of stalking – violating a no contact order. That charge also is a Class A misdemeanor. A status hearing in the case also will be held March 9 in circuit court.

