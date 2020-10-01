Moline man charged in convenience store robbery

Moline Police have arrested a man they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Thursday.

Jimmy Johnson, 52, of Moline, is charged with aggravated robbery. He is in Rock Island County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Police were called to Eagles Nest Convenient Store, 1404 6th Ave., Moline, at 11 a.m. Thursday. A man had allegedly entered the store, displayed a handgun and ran away with cash and merchandise.

The employee working at the time gave police a description of the man and his vehicle. By 11:10 a.m., police had located the suspect vehicle in the 1200 block of 11th Street. They investigated a nearby residence and took Johnson into custody around 11:45 a.m.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 309-797-0401, or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the P3 Tips app.

