Moline man charged in Friday's gun incident in Moline

A Moline man has been charged for firing a gun and then holding it to his head in the middle of one of the city's busiest intersections Friday afternoon.
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said Saturday that Joshua L. Clark, 26, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of 4-15 years.
Clark also is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of 1-3 years.
Clark made a first appearance Saturday in Rock Island County Circuit Court. He was being held Saturday night in the in Rock Island County Jail on $50,000 bond or 10%.
According to a news release issued by Gault on Friday, at 4:01 p.m. police received multiple 911 calls about a man with a gun in the east alley near the 2400 block of 16th Street.
An officer in the area arrived on the scene, with a second two-man squad arriving moments later.
Gault said Clark walked into the middle of the intersection at 16th Street and Avenue of the Cities, fired off one round and then pointed the gun at his head.
Rock Island County Sheriff’s Deputies and Troopers from the Illinois State Police helped to secure the area, while Moline officers worked to evacuate nearby businesses.
Officers were able to establish a dialog with Clark and deescalated the situation quickly. The incident was resolved by 4:16 p.m. lasting 15 minutes.
The case remains under investigation by the Moline Police Department.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401.