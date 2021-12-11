 Skip to main content
Moline man charged in Friday's gun incident
  • Updated
  • 0

Moline Police have charged a Moline man after he was holding a gun in the middle of a busy intersection.

Joshua L. Clark, 26, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony. He is being held in Rock Island County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Clark had been standing in the middle of the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue of the Cities around 4:30 p.m. Friday. He had fired the gun in the air and then held it to his head.

After talking with police, he placed the weapon on the ground and was taken into custody. 

The event lasted about 15 minutes.

According to a news release issued by Moline Police Chief Darren Gault, at 4:01 p.m. police received multiple 911 calls about a man with a gun in the east alley near the 2400 block of 16th Street.

An officer in the area and a second two-man squad arrived moments later.

Rock Island County Sheriff’s Deputies and Troopers from the Illinois State Police helped to secure the area, while Moline officers worked to evacuate nearby businesses.

The case remains under investigation by the Moline Police Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401.

