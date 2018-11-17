A 51-year-old Moline man with a long criminal history and who is currently on probation in Iowa is facing charges after he allegedly robbed Christopher D’s tavern in Moline on Saturday.
Michael Edward Hostens is charged with one count of armed robbery and aggravated resisting a peace officer.
Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said that officers were sent to Christopher D’s, 514 16th St., at 3:10 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery.
Several patrons of the tavern followed the suspect on foot until officers were able to locate him in the 400 block of 15th Street where Hostens then struggled with officers.
Both Hostens and a Moline officer suffered minor injuries. They were treated at a local hospital and then released.
No weapon was recovered.
According to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records, Hostens has been in and out of jail and prison since 2005. He has at least seven convictions in Rock Island County for retail theft, for which he was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections three times. He also has a burglary conviction from 2013 for which he was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Hostens is currently on probation out of Scott County for a conviction of third-degree theft. His probation runs until July 26, 2020.
In that case, on the morning of May 17, 2017, Hostens was at Sears in Davenport’s NorthPark Mall, according to the affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Craig Stone. Hostens took a shopping cart and began selecting merchandise off the shelves. He then took the shopping cart full of goods and left the store without paying for the merchandise. The investigation showed he left the store at 11:53 a.m. with the unpaid merchandise.
About an hour later, Hostens was at EZ Pawn, 1620 23rd Ave., Moline, where he sold the stolen goods to the pawn shop. The merchandise was valued at $529.98, but Hostens was paid $180 for the items.
Hostens was arrested Jan. 29.
He pleaded guilty to the charge of third-degree theft during a July 26 hearing in Scott County District Court and was sentenced to two years on probation and ordered to pay $1,128.75 in fines and restitution for which he still owes $978.75.
Hostens was being held without bond Saturday night in the Rock Island County Jail.