Moline man charged with sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl

A Moline man has been arrested on sex abuse charges after Bettendorf police allege he assaulted a 14-year-old girl with the intent to commit sexual abuse.

Quaysean Purdy, 27, is charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Purdy also is charged with one count of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

In the arrest affidavits, Bettendorf Police Detective Brian Crouch said that on June 22 at a home in Bettendorf, Purdy assaulted the girl with the intent to commit sexual abuse. The girl was not injured in the assault.

Purdy was arrested Tuesday and was being held in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 24 in Scott County District Court.

