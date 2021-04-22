 Skip to main content
Moline man charged with sexual abuse of two children in Davenport
  • Updated
Davenport Police have charged a Moline man for sexual abuse of two children under the age of 12.

Trenton David Curtner, 18, of Moline, is charged with two counts of sexual abuse in the 2nd degree, a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Curtner allegedly sexually assaulted the two children between May and October 2020, according to court documents.

Davenport police received a report of the abuse on Oct. 13, 2020 and began an investigation. 

The assaults allegedly took place at a residence in the 1100 block of Kirkwood Blvd. Davenport, court documents state.

Trenton Curtner
