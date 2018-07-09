A Moline man was in custody Monday, accused of sexually abusing a child for several years.
Ryan G. Hartman, 38, faces 22 counts, including predatory criminal sexual assault, according to Rock Island County court records. Hartman is alleged to have performed sex acts on the victim between August 2012 and June 29, 2018.
Hartman was being held Monday on $750,000 bail, according to the Rock Island County Jail and court records. He must post $75,000 before he can be released.
His next court date is scheduled for July 24, according to court records.
The Moline Police Department investigated the case, according to court records.