Moline man faces charges of harming a 2-year-old

A Moline man is facing charges after Moline police responded to a child abuse report at Unity Point Hospital in Moline.

Daniel Lopez, 19, was charged by the Rock Island County States Attorney’s Office with aggravated battery of a child — great bodily harm, a class X felony; aggravated battery of a child, a class 3 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.

A 2-year-old child was brought in to the Unity Point Emergency Room at 6:07 p.m., Wednesday, with internal injuries, torso injuries and facial injuries. The child was later transported to OSF Hospital in Peoria, Ill., because of the severity of the child’s injuries.

The reporting party, Department of Children and Family Services, requested police assistance with an investigation related to an aggravated battery to a child.

During the investigation by Moline detectives, Lopez was found to have battered the child. Lopez was living with the child's mother and the child, but is not the child's biological father.

Lopez is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $100,000/10% applies bond.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the Moline Police Department’s juvenile Investigations at 309-524-2155 or contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities 309-762-9500 or use the free anonymous reporting mobile app, P3 Tips.

