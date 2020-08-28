Moline man faces multiple weapon charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Moline man is in the Rock Island County Jail facing multiple weapons charges after being detained earlier this week by the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

Daniel Scharfenberg, 23, is charged with a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of weapons, and a felon in possession of firearms ammunition.

Scharfenberg, a convicted felon wanted on three warrants from the Iowa Department of Corrections and separate warrants out of Rock Island County and the Davenport Police Department, was found in possession of several firearms and ammunition.

Q-C MEG agents along with the Moline Police Department's Special Investigative Group were involved in the investigation.

Scharfenberg is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail.

Quad-City Times​

