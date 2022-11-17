Moline man on parole in Iowa and Illinois arrested for peddling meth

A Moline man on parole in both Iowa and Illinois for drug-related convictions was arrested by Bettendorf Police on Wednesday for allegedly peddling methamphetamine.

Joshua Michael Dieckmann, 37, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of meth, and failure to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp.

The possession and delivery charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. Violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Sgt. Joshua Paul, at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday, Dieckmann was driving a 2012 Acura in the 1800 block of Grant Street.

Police initiated a traffic stop on the Acura due to a tinted window violation. A police dog alerted officers to the presence of narcotics and officers seized 38 grams of crystal meth, along with marijuana, a digital scale and suspected Viagra pills.

Police have said that the normal dose of meth is one-tenth of a gram, meaning Dieckmann allegedly possessed 380 doses of meth.

In a post-Miranda interview Dieckmann admitted that people contact him looking to purchase meth and that he can get meth for them, according to the arrest affidavit.

During a first appearance on the charges Thursday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Catherine Cartee scheduled a preliminary hearing for Nov. 22.

Dieckmann was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $30,000.

Dieckmann is currently on parole out of both the Iowa and Illinois departments of corrections.

Dieckmann was sentenced to serve three years on probation during a hearing in Scott County District Court on March 23, 2018. During that hearing he had pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance-meth-third offense, and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-third offense.

On July 5, 2018, while on probation in Iowa, Dieckmann was arrested in Rock Island County on a charge of meth delivery between 15 and 100 grams. The charge is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

He was taken into custody June 25, 2018, by Scott County officials, for violating his Iowa probation with the Illinois arrest.

In September of 2018 while out on bond awaiting a probation revocation hearing in Scott County and a trial on the meth charges in Rock Island County, Dieckmann committed fraudulent practice and identify theft when he used a deceased Kentucky man’s identity to obtain an Iowa driver’s license and a vehicle title, according to Scott County District Court records.

On December 5, 2019, after pleading guilty to the fraud and identify theft charges and conceding that he violated his probation in the earlier cases, Scott County District Judge John Telleen sentenced Dieckmann to consecutive two-year prison terms on the meth possession and marijuana possession charges, and to consecutive two-year prison terms for the fraudulent practice and identity theft convictions.

On Sept. 9, 2020, during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Dieckmann pleaded guilty to the meth delivery charge and was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The sentence was to be served concurrently with his Iowa prison sentence.

Dieckmann was paroled from the Iowa Department of Corrections on Jan. 25, 2022. He was then booked into the Illinois River Correctional Center on March 10, 2022. He was paroled from the Illinois River Correctional Center three months later on June 10, 2022.

Dieckmann’s parole in Iowa was set to end Nov. 27, while his parole in Illinois does not end until June 10, 2025.