Moline man pleads guilty in child pornography case

A Moline man pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge this week after entering into a plea agreement with Rock Island County prosecutors.

Jeffery Bryant Browder, 30, was initially charged with five Class X felony counts of possession of child pornography in November 2021, according to court records.

The Moline police were notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of images Browder allegedly had on his Facebook page.

Browder pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of Class 2 felony possession of child pornography, a charge with reduced severity. All the other charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Class X felonies usually carry a sentencing range between six and 30 years, but can run between 30 and 60 years, according to state statute.

A Class 2 felony sentence is typically three and seven years, but can be between seven and 14 years, according to statute.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Frank Fuhr sentenced Browder to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and a year of supervised release after the prison sentence is completed.

Browder qualified for day-for-day credit and credit for time served in the Rock Island County Jail, so he could serve about half of the five years.

The day-for-day credit applies to the potential sentences for many offenses in Illinois. Sentences are awarded credit for things like complying with department of corrections rules and service to the government or community.

