Moline man pleads guilty to trying to entice a minor for sex, soliciting obscene images

A 44-year-old Moline man is facing a mandatory minimum 10-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty Wednesday to charges he attempted to entice a girl to have sex with him and tried to get her to send obscene images of herself to him.

During a change of plea hearing before Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, Mark Eugene Downing pleaded guilty to one count each of attempted enticement of a minor and soliciting an obscene visual depiction of a minor.

Downing admitted he planned to sexually abuse the 11-year-old girl and had solicited nude photos and videos of the child through the internet.

Downing was arrested Dec. 2, 2021, as he attempted to meet the child. When arrested federal authorities seized alcohol and methamphetamine.

Downing must serve a minimum of 10 years in federal prison, but faces up to life in prison. He also must serve at least five years on supervised release after his prison sentence is completed. He could be sentenced to serve up to live on supervised release.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 19 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.

Downing remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The case was investigated by the Moline Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and arose from a tip from Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), to marshal federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

