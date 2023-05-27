Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Moline man on Wednesday received a six year federal prison sentence in a child pornography case.

Dylan A. Campbell, 30, pleaded guilty in January to a single count accusing him of attempting to receive child pornography, according to court records from the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. Chief Judge Sara Darrow handed down the sentence Wednesday. The sentence includes another 15 years of supervised release once the prison sentence is complete.

The charge alleged that Campbell tried to obtain illegal images of children between July 6 and July 8 of 2021, court records state. A grand jury indicted him in September and he was arrested on Oct. 3.

At sentencing, federal prosecutors said Campbell had for several years been using various online means to obtain child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois.

The release states that the FBI conducted the investigation that led to the charge against Campbell.

