Moline man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on drug and gun convictions

A Moline man arrested during a December 2017, Davenport Police narcotics investigation that was taken over by federal authorities has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on drugs and weapons convictions.
During a hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose sentenced Michael Terrell Richardson, 40, to five years in prison for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, and a consecutive term of 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and cocaine base, or “crack” cocaine.
Richardson must also serve a term of five years on supervised release after his 15-year prison sentence is completed.
There is no parole in the federal system.
Richardson was on probation out of Clinton County on a drug conviction when on Dec. 26, 2017, he was taken into custody by Davenport Police from the La Quinta Inn Davenport & Conference Center, 3330 E. Kimberly Road.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Robert Bytner, Richardson had been staying in room 253 at the hotel since Dec. 15.
During a search of his hotel room, officers seized 1.3 grams of packaged crack cocaine, according to Bytner’s affidavit. The crack cocaine was packaged for sale in two dosage units.
Officers also seized a Glock 23 .40-caliber handgun that had been wrapped in a bag. Also in the bag was a large amount of ammunition that included .223- and .40-caliber bullets. In the gun was a 22-round extended magazine.
Officers got a warrant to search a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe that Richardson’s mother allowed him to use. During the search, officers found hidden under the vehicle’s hood a loaded .38-caliber revolver.
Federal authorities took over the case, charging Richardson with being a felon in possession of a firearm; possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, also known as crack; possession with the intent to distribute cocaine; possession with the intent to distribute marijuana; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; conspiracy to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.
During a change of plea hearing Sept. 8, 2020, in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Richardson pleaded guilty to counts five and six of the indictment, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. The rest of the charges were dropped in accordance with the plea agreement.
Richardson could have received a sentence of up to life in prison for the weapons charge, and up to 40 years on the conspiracy charge.
In connection with the investigation, $63,346.92 in cash was seized by authorities.