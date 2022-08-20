Moline man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on child porn related charges

A 43-year-old Moline man who pleaded guilty last year to child pornography related charges was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison during a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.

During the hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Sara Darrow commented on the lifelong “devastation” that the distribution of child pornography can have in the lives of child victims.

Darrow sentenced Brian P. Kelly to 240 months, or 20 years in federal prison.

On April 17, 2019, a Federal Grand Jury indicted Kelly on one count each of sexual exploitation of a child and possession child pornography. He was arrested on the charges April 23, 2019. He posted bond on May 13, 2019.

Kelly entered a guilty plea to the charges on April 8, 2021.

U.S. District Court documents indicate Kelly had no previous criminal record.

The sexual exploitation of a child charge occurred when Kelly persuaded or induced a minor to engage in sexually explicit activity for the purposes of producing visual depictions of the sex acts. Kelly could have received a prison sentence of 15-30 years on that charge, and up to 20 years for the child pornography charge.

Darrow sentenced Kelly to 20 years on each count, but ordered that the sentences be served concurrently, or at the same time.

Darrow also ordered that Kelly spend the rest of his life on federal supervised release after he completes his prison sentence. He also was ordered to pay restitution of $3,000.

Darrow allowed Kelly to report to the U.S. Marshals Service by 2 p.m. Sept. 26 to begin his prison term.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

The case was investigated by the Moline Police Department and the United States Secret Service.

The case was brought a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.