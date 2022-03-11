Moline man sentenced to 6 years federal prison on gun conviction

A 43-year-old Moline man with at least 10 felony convictions on his criminal record will serve six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge being a felon in possession of a firearm.

During a sentencing hearing Friday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Jose Antonio Tapia also was ordered to spend three years on supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.

Tapia will be given credit for the time he has spent in the custody of the U.S. Marshals prior to his plea and sentencing.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

The case began on the morning of March 14, 2021, when Davenport police were called to the Déjà Vu strip club, 5220 Grand Ave., to investigate a report of a man with a gun inside the club.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Aaron Hoenig, when Tapia left the club he dropped the gun, but police found the gun along the path he had taken and arrested Tapia.

While being booked at the Scott County Jail, Tapia tried to swallow a plastic packet. He regurgitated the packet, and when it was tested it was found to be cocaine.

Tapia was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance-third offense and possessing contraband in a correctional facility, all three of which are Class D felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.

He also was charged with carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Tapia was freed from the Scott County Jail after posting 10% of a $12,000 bond through a bonding company.

Four months later, in July, federal authorities took over the case, and charged Tapia with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 15.

Tapia has at least 10 felony convictions in Rock Island County dating back to 1998.

In 1998 he was convicted of aggravated battery to a peace officer-fireman and was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

In September of 2000, he pleaded guilty to drug possession and was sentenced to two years on probation. He violated his probation and was sentenced to four years in prison.

In 2005, he was convicted twice for driving on a revoked or suspended license and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

In 2006, he was sentenced to four years in prison for once again driving on a suspended or revoked license.

In 2011, he once again was sentenced to two years in prison for driving on a suspended or revoked license.

In 2012 he was sentenced to two years on probation after pleading guilty to a drug possession charge.

In 2014, he was sentenced to concurrent seven-year prison sentences after pleading guilty to three charges: aggravated driving in the influence, selling “crack” cocaine, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

The federal case was prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Richard Westphal.

