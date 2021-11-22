Moline man sentenced to almost 16 years in federal prison for distributing drugs while incarcerated

A Moline man was sentenced in Iowa Thursday to 15 years and eight months in prison for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Iowa.
Luis Alberto Hernandez-Barajas, 42, pleaded guilty to the charge on July 14. He was ordered to serve five years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund.
Hernandez-Barajas, while incarcerated in federal prison for a prior drug trafficking conviction, supplied his co-defendant, Christopher Hicks, with six pounds of methamphetamine and half-pound of black tar heroin for distribution in the Quad-Cities. Hernandez-Barajas got a hold of a cell phone while incarcerated and arranged for the shipments of the drugs.
Hernandez-Barajas sent Hicks the methamphetamine in the summer and fall of 2019 by sending Hicks hollowed out candles that were each filled with one pound of methamphetamine. Hernandez-Barajas sent Hicks the black tar heroin in January 2020.