Moline man sentenced to almost 17 years in federal prison for drug and gun charges
Moline man sentenced to almost 17 years in federal prison for drug and gun charges

A Moline man was sentenced Thursday to 16 years and 8 months in federal prison in Iowa for drug and gun charges, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Devon Allen McConnell, 36, is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm. 

After his prison term, McConnell is ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay $300 to the Crime Victims' Fund.

McConnel was arrested after police found him with 1.31 grams of ice methamphetamine and a loaded Taurus nine-millimeter firearm. In a post-Miranda interview, McConnel admitted he was on his way to meet with another person to sell the methamphetamine. He also admitted that he owned the gun and brought it with him during drug deals. As a convicted felon, McConnell is unable to legally possess firearms and ammunition.

McConnell pleaded guilty on July 21, 2021. 

