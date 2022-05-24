Moline mattress company owner accused of bribing witness with $5,000 and a free mattress

Prosecutors allege a Moline mattress company owner attempted to bribe a witness to prevent her from assisting in a Scott County criminal case with the offer of $5,000 and a free mattress.

John A. Wheatley, 59, of Moline, faces four charges of tampering with a witness or juror. He also faces a single charge of bribing a witness to lie, conspiracy to commit a nonforcible felony and conspiracy to commit an aggravated misdemeanor.

Wheatley is the owner and operator of L&W Bedding, according to the company’s website. It has two locations, one in Moline and the other, Bettendorf.

Reached by phone Tuesday at L&W Bedding's Moline location, Wheatley declined to comment on the arrest.

It's unclear from court documents in what case Wheatley is accused of attempting to influence.

In charges filed this week, prosecutors allege Wheatley conspired with an unnamed co-defendant between May 10 and May 12 to get a witness not to testify or lie to prosecutors about her testimony in an upcoming criminal trial involving the co-defendant, or to drop the charges against the co-defendant.

Wheatley allegedly told her on May 10 that the co-defendant would buy her a new mattress if she did not show up, and also asked, “If he gave you (five) grand would that do the trick?”, court records state.

“The defendant (Wheatley) also advised that if the charges were dropped, she would be rewarded. The defendant stated he was acting on behalf of the co-defendant," according to a criminal complaint and arrest affidavit.

Wheatley again offered goods and money the next day for the person to not appear in court to testify at trial. Wheatley allegedly told the witness on May 11 to “come in and pick up a mattress as he (the co-defendant) is paying for it.”

On May 12, Wheatley again offered $5,000 to the person in exchange for having charges dropped in the pending criminal case.

“The defendant advised the money was in his account waiting for her to drop the charges," court documents state.

Wheatley was released on a $5,000 cash-only bond about two hours after he was arrested on Monday and made his first appearance Tuesday morning. His next hearing is set for June 23.

