Moline men remain in custody Wednesday after break-in at Moline High School

Two brothers accused of breaking into Moline High School caused as much as $10,000 in damage.

Police officers and firefighters went to the school about after a fire alarm went off, according to the Moline Police Department. When they arrived, they found significant damage, including broken televisions, discharged fire extinguishers and flipped tables.

Later Monday, the department announced the arrests of Joseph W. Anderson, 22 and Steven Anderson, 21, both of Moline. The department said Tuesday that they are brothers. Officers also arrested a 17-year-old girl, who was not further identified because of her age.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged both men with a count of burglary and of criminal damage to government-supported property, according Rock Island County court records. The charges provide a range of the monetary value of the damage — between $500 and $10,000 — but not a specific amount.

The Anderson brothers made their first appearances in court Tuesday, according to court records. Both men have their next court appearances scheduled for Sept. 13.

Their bails have each been set at $50,000 each, which means that they would both have to post a $5,000 bond to be released from custody, according to court records. Both remained in custody as of Wednesday.

At last report, the girl was in juvenile custody. Details of those cases are generally not available.

None of the three suspects are students at Moline High School, but they did have previous enrollment in the district, according to previous reporting.

The break-in did not impact the school schedule for Monday, according to the police department. Staff members went to the school after being notified of the event and cleaned up before students arrived.