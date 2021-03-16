Moline mental health counselor disciplined for using client for childcare, pet care

The license of a mental health counselor working in Davenport was put on a two-year probation after the counselor hired a 17-year-old client for babysitting and pet sitting.

The Iowa Board of Behavioral Science approved the final order on Thursday, Mar. 11. The order charged Annie Vaughn of Moline with engaging in a professional conflict of interest.

Vaughn began therapy with the 17 year old in October 2017, and continued meeting with the client until February 2018. She allegedly used the client for her personal childcare and pet care needs from December 2017 through October 2018, according to the original charging document. Vaughn was practicing under a temporary license as part of her clinical experience at the time.

Vaughn is required, as part of the probation, to have her practice monitored for two years by an Iowa licensed mental health counselor with no disciplinary history. She must also begin personal counseling with a licensed health care provider, and complete 14 hours of continuing education related to professional boundaries.

