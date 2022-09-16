Moline mom accused of starving 15-year-old son to death takes plea

A Moline woman accused of starving her teenage son to death pleaded guilty Friday as part of an agreement with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors initially charged Jennifer Keim, now 35, with first-degree murder in the death of Joseph R. Hammond Jr. Prosecutors said she withheld water, food and medical care between February and November of 2020. The 15-year-old weighed 38 pounds at death.

Hammond was born with cerebral palsy and was profoundly disabled.

In a Friday morning hearing, Keim chose not to pursue a trial and pleaded guilty to a lesser felony, criminal abuse. Her sentencing is set for Dec 5.

The investigation that led to Keim’s arrest began when a hospital’s emergency department staff contacted the Moline Police Department on Nov. 3, 2020, because they had treated a severely disabled boy. The boy was very dehydrated and emaciated and suffering from severe open wounds that had not been treated.

He arrived at the hospital from his home in the 1600 block of 25th Avenue. He was in cardiopulmonary arrest and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

An autopsy showed the boy died from complications of chronic malnutrition and dehydration that resulted from physical neglect. Authorities also said a review of Hammond’s medical records also showed a consistent pattern of neglect that led to his death.

Keim remained free on a $50,000 bond as of Friday morning, court records state.

The state’s attorney’s office charged Keim’s husband, Justin, with abuse/neglect of a disabled person in relation to Hammond's death. That case was ongoing as of Friday, with the next court hearing set for Oct. 13. Justin Keim, now 34, remained free on a $25,000 bond.