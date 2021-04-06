Moline mother accused of killing her son pleads not guilty, waives preliminary hearing

A mother accused of killing her 15-year-old son, who had cerebral palsy, pleaded not guilty and demanded her right to a jury trial Tuesday, when she waived her preliminary hearing.

Jennifer Keim was charged Mar. 22 with first-degree murder in the death of her son, Joseph "J.J" Hammond. Hammond's stepfather, Justin Keim, was charged Mar. 23 with criminal neglect of a disabled person, a felony.

Justin also had a preliminary hearing scheduled Tuesday, but his was postponed to a later date.

Rock Island County Public Defender Matthew Durbin has filed an objection to further media coverage for Jennifer's case. The objection hasn't been presented before a judge yet, but it will be heard on April 26.

Jennifer Keim's next court date is set for April 30.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.