Moline mother accused of killing her son pleads not guilty, waives preliminary hearing
A mother accused of killing her 15-year-old son, who had cerebral palsy, pleaded not guilty and demanded her right to a jury trial Tuesday, when she waived her preliminary hearing. 

Jennifer Keim was charged Mar. 22 with first-degree murder in the death of her son, Joseph "J.J" Hammond. Hammond's stepfather, Justin Keim, was charged Mar. 23 with criminal neglect of a disabled person, a felony.

Justin also had a preliminary hearing scheduled Tuesday, but his was postponed to a later date. 

Rock Island County Public Defender Matthew Durbin has filed an objection to further media coverage for Jennifer's case. The objection hasn't been presented before a judge yet, but it will be heard on April 26.

Jennifer Keim's next court date is set for April 30. 

Jennifer Keim

Jennifer Keim

Justin Keim
