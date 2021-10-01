Moline mother charged with her son's murder is out on bond

The Moline woman charged in the death of her disabled son is out of jail on bond.
Jennifer Keim, 34, is charged with murder in the Nov. 3 death of her 15-year-old son, Joseph "J.J." Hammond. Prosecutors allege she "withheld appropriate hydration, nutrition and medical care ... knowing that doing so created the strong probability of death or great bodily harm."
The teen was born with cerebral palsy and was profoundly disabled. Keim has pleaded not guilty.
She initially was held in the Rock Island County Jail on $2 million bail. In July, the amount was reduced to $1 million. Keim's public defender again asked for a reduction — to $500,000 on Sept. 15 — and the motion was granted.
She was released after the $50,000 bond was posted on her behalf, court records show.
Keim's husband, Justin Keim, 33, was charged with abuse/neglect of a disabled person, also a felony. His bail was reduced earlier this year from $500,000 to $250,000, and he was released after a family member posted the necessary $25,000 bond, records show.
Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said the case was particularly "disturbing" for law enforcement and attorneys in her office, given the teen's condition at the time of his death. His weight was 38 pounds, she said.
But family members, friends and neighbors said J.J.'s physical condition often was poor, but his mother did everything she could for him.
At the time of Jennifer Keim's arrest, childhood friend Christa Axnix said: "I know this family intimately. Everyone who knows Jennifer knows the hard work and dedication she put into keeping J.J. alive."
His frequent bouts with respiratory infections made the Keims fearful, Axnix said, of taking J.J. to doctors' offices or the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"At the start of the pandemic, she didn't want people in the house because it's a respiratory virus," she said. "With this disease, people die from complications, and she was terrified of that."
As a condition of her bond, Keim is to be electronically monitored, meet court-imposed curfew and submit to random drug and alcohol testing. Though the state asked that she be required to stay away from her co-defendant and their children, the court declined to impose those restrictions.
Her attorney argued she is not a flight risk, has no criminal record, the case is apt to go on for many months or even years, and other defendants accused of murder, including firearms cases, have been granted bond reductions.