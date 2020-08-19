Moline names two more people of interest in Trudy Appleby investigation

The Moline Police Department is releasing the names of two additional "Persons of Interest" in the Trudy Appleby missing person investigation.

On August 21, 1996, Trudy Appleby was reported missing by her father, Dennis, from their home in Moline. On the days leading up to Trudy’s disappearance, she had asked her father to let her spend time with a friend who resided on Campbell’s Island. Trudy’s father did not allow her to go swimming, but phone records show she may have planned to go ahead with her swimming plans.

In August 2017, the Moline Police Department released information that a witness observed Trudy Appleby with William “Ed” Smith in a late model silver Chevrolet 4-door near Smith’s residence on Campbell’s Island on August 21, 1996, and listed William “Ed” Smith as a Person of Interest in the case. Smith is now deceased.

The Moline Police Department has developed two additional persons of interest in the disappearance of Trudy Appleby, David L. Whipple, 59-year-old, Colona, Illinois resident and Jamison A. “Jamie” Fisher, 45-year-old, Silvis, Illinois.

David Whipple is the son-in-law of William “Ed” Smith and Jamison Fisher is a lifelong family friend of the Smiths.