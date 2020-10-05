 Skip to main content
Moline PD: Moline man suffered medical emergency before fatal crash Sunday afternoon
A Moline man died in a single-car crash Sunday in what authorities believe was a medical emergency while driving.

Moline police and fire responded at 1:15 p.m. Sunday to a crash in the 4700 block of 53rd Street, police said in a Monday news release.

Authorities found a car traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. A 62-year-old man was the lone occupant of the vehicle and later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The police's traffic investigation division believe the man suffered a medical emergency. His identity will be released by the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office after family notification.

Police ask anyone with information to call 309-524-2140.

