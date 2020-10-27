 Skip to main content
Moline police: 4 shell casings recovered from Sunday shots fired call
Moline police continue to investigate a report of gunfire on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue at 1:37 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Police found four shell casings.

As of Tuesday, it is not believed any people or property were struck.

Moline's Special Investigations Group is investigating the matter.

Moline Police ask anyone with information to call 309-797-0401 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app "P3 Tips."

