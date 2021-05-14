Moline police announce name of officer who struck and killed 13-year-old cyclist

The name of the Moline Police officer driving the squad car that struck and killed a boy riding his bike has been released.

Officer Katherine Pennacchio is on administrative leave, according to Chief Darren Gault.

Charles W. Hubbard, 13, of Moline, was killed in the May 4 crash.

Pennacchio, with the department since 2018, was on her way to a disturbance near 41st Street and 12th Avenue at 2:52 p.m. She was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of 34th Street when the squad car struck Hubbard on his bicycle at about 2:55 p.m. Hubbard was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In a news release issued Friday, Gault said Pennacchio will remain on administrative leave until the investigation by the Illinois State Police is completed. State Police investigators will provide a report to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney when the investigation is complete.

Gault said that it “is normal procedure to remove an officer from duty while an examination of the incident is conducted.”

The Moline Police Department is conducting a separate Internal Affairs investigation.

Gault said Moline Police Department has been in contact with Hubbard’s family.