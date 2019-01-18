Try 1 month for 99¢
CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is looking for the pictured person who police say stole a credit card and used it to buy $1,000 worth of merchandise. 

According to CrimeStoppers:

"On January 4, a person accidentally left their credit card in the card reader at Chick-Fil-A in Moline. The pictured suspect who was behind him in the order line took the credit card and used it at a store just minutes later. The suspect purchased more than $1,000 worth of merchandise on the stolen card."

Anyone with information about the pictured subject is asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using our free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

