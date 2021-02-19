Moline police arrest man for sexual assault of a 12-year-old

The Moline Police Department arrested a Moline man Thursday for sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

Bachman Schmidt, 22, was arrested Thursday.

The police department received information that a 12-year-old girl had been a victim of a predatory criminal sexual assault, which occurred in Moline between Feb. 3 and Feb. 18 of this year, according to a news release.

Through a combination of evidence from a social media platform and interviews conducted by police, investigators substantiated the allegations and made an arrest.

Schmidt his being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $200,00 bond.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2055 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or through the free mobile P3 Tips app.

