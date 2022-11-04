Moline Police arrest sexually violent offender for sexually assaulting woman at knife-point

A Florida man who has been deemed a sexually violent offender was arrested early Friday by Moline police after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at knife-point at the Oyo Hotel.

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said Jerimie Bahring Treacy, 47, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was charged in Rock Island County Circuit Court with six counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon and one count each of aggravated kidnapping while armed, home invasion causing injury and armed robbery.

Each charge is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of 6-30 years.

Treacy is required to register with law enforcement for life, and he is on federal supervised release for life.

He was released from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons on Jan. 7 after serving a sentence for violating the sex offender registration statutes.

He is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service serving the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida for violating his supervised release.

Gault said that at 3:57 a.m. Moline officers were dispatched to the Oyo Hotel, 1191 19th St., to investigate a report of a sexual assault and kidnapping.

A 47-year-old woman told police that a man entered her hotel room armed with a knife and sexually assaulted her. The man also attempted to take her to another room.

The victim was able to escape and get help.

Police quickly identified the assailant as Treacy, who had fled the hotel. Treacy also had a room at the hotel.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Gault said.

Officers found Treacy in the 1800 block of 20th Avenue and took him into custody.

Treacy is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a bond of $10 million, or 10%, for the Illinois charges, and without bond on the federal hold.

Treacy is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Saturday in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

“This is a terrifying incident,” Gault said. “At this time we believe this incident was a random attack and Treacy had no prior contact with the victim. The Moline police officers apprehended Treacy quickly and no other citizens were in danger.

“We will continue working with the U.S. Marshals and Florida authorities to determine why Treacy is in our community,” Gault added.

“The case is still under investigation as we work to bring answers and justice to the victim,” he said.

According to the Florida Sex Offender Registry, Treacy is listed as having absconded.

The registry indicates that Treacy was convicted in Schenectady, N.Y., of first-degree rape.

According to U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida electronic records, on June 25, 1996, Treacy was arrested by Schenectady police on the rape charge. The charge is a Class B felony under New York law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.

Treacy pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to serve 8-16 years in the New York State prison.

According to State of New York electronic prison records, Treacy was admitted to the New York prison system on Sept. 17, 1996.

On Nov. 8, 2006, the New York State Board of Examiners of Sex Offenders recommended that Treacy should be considered a Level III sex offender when released from prison.

During a hearing on Jan. 5, 2007, to determine Treacy’s level of risk, Schenectady County Court Judge Karen Drago ordered that Treacy should be considered a sexually violent offender, and that he should be deemed a Level III sex offender upon his release from prison. The ruling required Treacy to register with law enforcement for the rest of his life and verify his home address to local law enforcement every three months.

Treacy was paroled in 2007, but that parole was revoked and he was returned to prison on March 20, 2008.

Treacy was released from the Fishkill Correctional Facility on June 26, 2012, after he filled out a New York State Sex Offender Change of Address Form stating what he would be residing in Schenectady.

On Dec. 15, 2012, the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services mailed an address verification form to the address Treacy had provided so he could fill it out and return it. However, the form was returned to the Division of Criminal Justice Services on Dec. 17, 2012, by the U.S. Postal Service as Treacy had left.

On Oct. 22, 2012, Treacy had obtained a Florida drivers license-ID card showing a West Palm Beach, Fla., address. The address was for a shelter providing showers, laundry, breakfast and lunch to homeless men and women.

On May 10, 2013, federal authorities took Treacy into custody for failing to register as a sex offender. On July 17, 2013, Treacy pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced Sept. 30, 2013, to 15 months in federal prison.

Treacy was arrested in November 2, 2015, for violating his supervised release, and on November 30 of that year he was sentenced to eight months in federal prison.

Treacy was then arrested Sept. 29, 2016, and he was sentenced to 18 months in prison on May 19, 2017, for violating the sex offender registry act.

He was arrested again in November of 2019 for not complying with the sex offender registry statutes and on Dec. 13, 2019, he was sentenced to nine months in federal prison. He was released Jan. 7 of this year.