Moline police ask for help finding missing girl
Moline police ask for help finding missing girl

Lucy Covemaker.png

The Moline Police Department ask for the public's help finding a missing teenager, according to a Facebook post Tuesday.

Lucille Covemaker, 13, was reported as a runaway on Feb. 18. She goes by Lucy and is believed to be staying with various people in the Moline area. 

Covemaker's family is concerned about her welfare, the post said, and any information will be helpful in reuniting her with her loved ones. 

Moline Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Victor at 309-524-2159 or call 911. 

