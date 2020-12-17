 Skip to main content
Moline Police charge Ohio woman with murder in 1992 Baby April case
Moline Police charge Ohio woman with murder in 1992 Baby April case

Baby April

Baby April's grave site.

 Barb Ickes, QUAD-CITY TIMES

Moline Police have charged an Ohio woman with first-degree murder in the Baby April infant homicide case from 1992.

Angela Siebke, 47 of Whitehall, Ohio, was been arrested and charged, after police used DNA analysis to crack the case.

The baby girl was found dead in a trash bag in April 1992.

Moline Police Detective Scott Williams said a man walking his dog at 17th Street and the Mississippi River found a trash bag with what he believed to be fish remains left by a fisherman, according to a news story from 2019.

"What the man found still haunts police and have them wondering why someone would discard a healthy full-term baby 24 hours or less prior to the discovery," Williams said.

The little girl, later dubbed "Baby April," is buried at Moline's Riverside Cemetery.

This story will be updated.

