Two Moline Police Department captains have also been placed on administrative leave after a Friday traffic stop in Iowa that resulted in the city's police chief being cited for OWI.
According to court records, Chief John Hitchcock was stopped at 5:52 p.m. Friday by an Iowa State Patrol trooper who clocked Hitchcock going 90 mph in a 65-mph zone near mile marker 131 on southbound U.S. 61 in Scott County. As a result, Hitchcock has been cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and speeding.
Moline confirmed during the weekend that Hitchcock was placed on administrative leave while the city conducts an investigation into the incident, but announced the additional leaves on Monday evening.
"The city is also aware that two other police department employees, Captain Trevor Fisk and Captain Brian Johnson, were in the vehicle at the time Hitchcock was stopped," according to a statement issued by City Administrator Doug Maxeiner. "Both captains have been placed on paid administrative leave while a preliminary investigation is completed."
Neither captain was cited or charged during the traffic stop and their administrative leave was initiated out of an "abundance of caution" to ensure there were no improprieties during or after the traffic stop, according to the statement. The city has not received any reports of impropriety on the parts of the two men.
Both are expected to be returned to duty once the Iowa State Patrol releases the incident report filed by the trooper who made the stop, according to the statement.
Court records state that the trooper saw Hitchcock coming up behind him at a high rate of speed. After stopping Hitchcock's vehicle, the trooper could smell alcohol emanating from both Hitchcock and the vehicle, the records state.
Hitchcock had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, according to court records, and told the trooper he had "had a few."
Hitchcock is accused of failing a field sobriety test and of having an initial blood alcohol content of .186. The legal limit is .08. Hitchcock was taken to the Eldridge Police Department where he submitted to a second test, which allegedly recorded a blood alcohol content of .201.
Maxeiner said the investigation is to determine if there will be disciplinary action against Hitchcock, and, if so, to what extent.
The city will bring in an outside law firm to conduct the investigation, Maxeiner said Monday afternoon. Normally Moline would ask another police agency to carry out the investigation as a courtesy — something Moline also does for other communities.
"In this instance, that would be a little difficult due to Hitchcock's professional relationship with the Quad-Cities law enforcement agencies," Maxeiner said.
The cost of the investigation is expected to range from $2,000 to $3,000. Because of the price range, the city administrator has the authority to commission the work without the authorization of the city council.
Maxeiner has said the city is having the investigation done by an outside entity because doing it internally would not be appropriate.
He could not provide a schedule for the completion of the investigation, but that it was expected to be completed expeditiously.
Maxeiner said Hitchcock reported the incident to him Saturday morning and told Maxeiner he was in his personal vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.
Hitchcock's next court date is scheduled for Oct. 11.