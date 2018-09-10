An Oct. 11 hearing was set Monday morning for Moline Police Chief John Hitchcock, who was charged Friday night with drunken driving near Eldridge.
According to court records, Hitchcock was stopped at 5:52 p.m. Friday by an Iowa State Patrol trooper who clocked Hitchcock going 90 mph in a 65-mph zone near mile marker 131 on southbound U.S. 61 in Scott County.
According to court records, the trooper saw Hitchcock coming up behind him at a high rate of speed. After stopping Hitchcock's vehicle, the trooper could smell alcohol emanating from both Hitchcock and the vehicle, the records state.
Hitchcock had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, according to court records, and told the trooper he had "had a few."
Hitchcock agreed to a field sobriety test and recorded a blood alcohol content of .186. The legal limit is .08. Hitchcock was taken to the Eldridge Police Department where he submitted to a second test and posted a blood alcohol content of .201.
Hitchcock has been cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and speeding.
On Sunday, Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner said Hitchcock is on paid administrative leave while the city conducts an investigation to determine if there will be disciplinary action, and, if so, to what extent.
The city will bring in an outside firm to conduct the investigation, Maxeiner said, because doing it internally would not be appropriate.
Hitchcock reported the incident to him Saturday morning, Maxeiner said, telling Maxeiner he was in his personal vehicle at the time of the traffic stop and that the charges were serious enough to initiate the administrative leave.