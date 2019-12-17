Moline police close Jordan Burroughs murder case, offer timeline of the investigation

Dykeman makes similar statements to police and others in the days after Burroughs disappeared.

-- Nov. 6: A friend of Burroughs, concerned for her, contacts the police. Officers conduct a welfare check at Dykeman’s residence, 2419 44th St. No one is there, but neighbors tell police Dykeman had just left. No one had seen Burroughs in weeks.

-- Nov. 7: No text messages are sent from Burroughs’ phone after this date. During the investigation, police learn the phone was still at Dykeman’s residence and the messages were being sent by Dykeman. The release does not state when police learned this, but said they learned it from phone records and other physical evidence.

-- Nov. 19: Another friend of Burroughs in Des Moines tells investigators that no one other than Dykeman has seen Burroughs since October. Officers go to Dykeman’s residence and he again tells them Burroughs moved to Des Moines for a new relationship.

He allows officers into the home, and they find nothing out of the ordinary.

There is, however, a social media post made this day that makes Burroughs’ family and friends more suspicious. They begin contacting police with more information.

-- Nov. 21: The case breaks.