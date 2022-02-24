Moline police conducting criminal investigation of fatal crash that killed 17-year-old girl

The Moline Police Department announced Thursday that it is conducting a criminal investigation into the weekend crash that killed Victoria Dickey.

Moline officers were called around 9:47 p.m. Saturday for a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of 35th Avenue, according to a news release. When they arrived, authorities found the vehicle had collided with a tree. Inside there was a 22-year-old man whom police identified as the driver and Dickey, 17, who was the passenger. Both were sent to the hospital, but Dickey later died of her injuries.

The inquiry includes review of evidence gathered at the crash site, a reconstruction of the crash, interviews and a canvas of the area, according to the department's news release.

No charges had been filed as of Thursday.

The department asked that anyone with information concerning the crash contact the police at 309-797-0401, the release states. Crime Stoppers is also an option and can be reached at t 309-762-9500 or via the P3 Tips app.

