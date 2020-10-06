Moline police continue to investigate early Saturday shots fired incident

Moline police continue to investigate an early Saturday shooting after shell casings were recovered by responding officers.

Moline authorities responded at 12:41 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, to a report of shots fired in the 2600 block of 12th Avenue.

As of Tuesday afternoon, authorities did not locate any persons struck by gunfire or damage to any buildings or vehicles. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.

