 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moline police continue to investigate early Saturday shots fired incident

Moline police continue to investigate early Saturday shots fired incident

{{featured_button_text}}
siren

Moline police continue to investigate an early Saturday shooting after shell casings were recovered by responding officers.

Moline authorities responded at 12:41 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, to a report of shots fired in the 2600 block of 12th Avenue.

As of Tuesday afternoon, authorities did not locate any persons struck by gunfire or damage to any buildings or vehicles. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News