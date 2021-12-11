Moline Police deescalate man with gun

Moline Police were able to deescalate a situation were a man was holding a gun in the middle of a busy intersection.
The man had been standing in the middle of the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue of the Cities. He had fired the gun in the air and then held it to his head.
After talking with police, the 26-year-old man placed the weapon on the ground and he was taken into custody.
The event lasted about 15 minutes.
According to a news release issued by Moline Police Chief Darren Gault, at 4:01 p.m. police received multiple 911 calls about a man with a gun in the east alley near the 2400 block of 16th Street.
An officer in the area and a second two-man squad arrived moments later.
The man walked north into the middle of the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue of the Cities, fired the gun into the air and was then seen holding the weapon to his head.
Rock Island County Sheriff’s Deputies and Troopers from the Illinois State Police helped to secure the area, while Moline officers worked to evacuate nearby businesses.
Moline officers were able to talk with the man, who eventually placed the gun on the ground. Officers then took the man into custody.