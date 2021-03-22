Moline Police Department partnering with Illinois DOT and others for Distracted Driving Awareness Month

The Moline Police Department is encouraging drivers to focus on the road during April, which is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, with the slogan: "Phone in one hand. Ticket in the other."

"It has become all too common to see people driving down the road while looking at their phones," said Sergeant Matt Russell in a news release Monday. "People know texting and driving is both dangerous and illegal, but they do it anyway, putting themselves and others at risk."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Russell said there will be increased law enforcement efforts in April regarding distracted driving and other Illinois motor vehicle laws.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a total of 26,004 people died in U.S. crashes involving a distracted driver between 2012 and 2019.

The Moline Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police, and over 200 local police departments around Illinois to support the effort to decrease distracted driving during the month of April.

The distracted driving campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal traffic safety funds, according to the news release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.