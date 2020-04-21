Moline police gunning for illegal firearms and drugs

Some of these cases have resulted in federal charges — there are officers in the group who are federal deputies who can bring cases to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Others have remained in the hands of Rock Island County prosecutors, according to court records.

The Quad-Cities on the whole has seen an increase in gun, drug and some other crime over the years, Gault said. When he became chief in 2019, he assessed the department’s resources and their use, and there was also the potential of a new partnership with Davenport’s police.

The Davenport Police Department formed a gun unit in 2018. It includes the Integrated Ballistic Identification System. That system allows crime scene technicians to test suspect firearms and recovered shell casings.

The data developed by those tests is then entered into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, a federal database.

Investigators regionally and nationally can use the data to see if a tested gun was used in other crimes. Many of the area’s departments are involved or planning to be involved with the system.