Moline police gunning for illegal firearms and drugs

The long-term goal of the Moline Police Department’s new Special Investigations Group is to eventually not have a Special Investigations Group.
The unit, focused on gun and drug crimes committed within the city, began operations in January, Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said.
“Put the unit out of business,” Gault said. “We would like to not have these problems in our community.”
As of early March, the unit had already made a number of arrests and seized 13 guns, Gault said. That was almost as many guns as the Moline police captured in all of 2019 and more than the total for 2017.
“Any time we can get an illegally possessed firearm off the street, our community is a better place,” Gault said.
The unit, in the same time frame, had also confiscated almost 27 pounds of drugs, most of it illegal cannabis, though there was also cocaine and methamphetamine, Gault said.
Some of these cases have resulted in federal charges — there are officers in the group who are federal deputies who can bring cases to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Others have remained in the hands of Rock Island County prosecutors, according to court records.
The Quad-Cities on the whole has seen an increase in gun, drug and some other crime over the years, Gault said. When he became chief in 2019, he assessed the department’s resources and their use, and there was also the potential of a new partnership with Davenport’s police.
The Davenport Police Department formed a gun unit in 2018. It includes the Integrated Ballistic Identification System. That system allows crime scene technicians to test suspect firearms and recovered shell casings.
The data developed by those tests is then entered into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, a federal database.
Investigators regionally and nationally can use the data to see if a tested gun was used in other crimes. Many of the area’s departments are involved or planning to be involved with the system.
“I saw the opportunity for us to try to be proactive in this area of crime,” Gault said.
The SIG’s organization allows a more comprehensive approach to fighting and preventing crimes that are often related, such as those involving guns and drugs, he said.
When it is fully developed, the group will have three interacting sections, each with a specific focus — guns, narcotics and crime prevention, he said. The first two are already active, with the prevention unit expected fully in service later this year.
That prevention unit is designed to create police partnerships with landlords, other rental property owners and businesses and encourage them to take steps that could make it harder for crimes to be committed on their properties, Gault said.
Other departments have also created similar units to varying degrees, including Rock Island and East Moline.
Rock Island’s team began in 2012 as the Crime Suppression Unit, Rock Island police Chief Jeff VenHuizen said. It originally had five officers and a supervisor.
In the years since, the unit has grown into the Tactical Operations Division, and includes the suppression unit, the department’s narcotics investigators and the officers responsible for policing Rock Island’s downtown district, he said. Like the SIG officers, the members of the tactical department are focused on drugs and guns.
“They’ve been highly successful,” VenHuizen said.
East Moline has a two-officer Special Operations Unit, but it is currently suspended because of short staffing, East Moline police Chief Jeff Ramsey said in March. He added he plans to activate that team again once staffing is up — some new officers were in training.
In the meantime, East Moline’s investigators are doing well on its gun cases and the department also has an officer who is part of the Quad-Cities’ federal gang task force who assists with gun investigations, he said.
The Rock Island and East Moline chiefs said the Quad-Cities departments are also sharing information and communicating regularly.
“I think it’s very good,” Ramsey said of those interactions. “We all have the same goals.”
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.