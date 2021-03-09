Moline police have had 17 positive COVID-19 cases, other department numbers unknown

Moline Police Department has had 17 positive cases of COVID-19, the city said in response to a public information request Monday.
The city declined to respond to a question asking if any Moline police officers had medically retired as a result of COVID-19, citing personal medical information.
Disability or death from COVID-19 is considered a line-of-duty injury, making the officer eligible for public safety officers' benefits and public safety officers' educational assistance programs from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance, according to the Congressional Research Service.
Data about positive cases is not consistently available from other Quad-City police departments and sheriff's offices.
Scott County Sheriff Timothy Lane estimated there have been 30 positive cases among the 179 employees at the Scott County Sheriff's office. All involved minor symptoms, he said.
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos did not know the total number of positive cases, but said no one medically retired as a result of the coronavirus.
Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said he's seeking permission to share information about coronavirus cases, as well as officer vaccination numbers, but no one in his department has retired as a result. In cases within Bettendorf Police, Kimball believes most weren't caught or spread on the job but came from other places.
Davenport Police Department declined to provide data about the number of coronavirus cases or vaccination information without a formal public records request, which is still pending. But the city also said this information might not be available, despite the request, citing health care privacy.
Rock Island Police Department did not respond to an email asking about the number of cases within the department. A formal public information request was filed this week.