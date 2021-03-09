Moline police have had 17 positive COVID-19 cases, other department numbers unknown

Moline Police Department has had 17 positive cases of COVID-19, the city said in response to a public information request Monday.

The city declined to respond to a question asking if any Moline police officers had medically retired as a result of COVID-19, citing personal medical information.

Disability or death from COVID-19 is considered a line-of-duty injury, making the officer eligible for public safety officers' benefits and public safety officers' educational assistance programs from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Data about positive cases is not consistently available from other Quad-City police departments and sheriff's offices.

Scott County Sheriff Timothy Lane estimated there have been 30 positive cases among the 179 employees at the Scott County Sheriff's office. All involved minor symptoms, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos did not know the total number of positive cases, but said no one medically retired as a result of the coronavirus.