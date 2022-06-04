Moline police hope gun buyback will help reduce gun crime

To help fight gun crime in the Quad-Cities, the Moline Police Department is trying a tool other departments around the country have used to get guns off the street.

Cash.

As gun violence continues to be an epidemic in the Quad-Cities and across the country, with recent mass shootings in New York, Texas and Oklahoma, local law enforcement is trying to block the path of legally owned firearms going into circulation as "criminal commerce."

The Moline Police Department, along with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, will host a gun buyback event at the end of June. Participants will receive $100 cash for a qualifying handgun or shotgun and $200 cash for a qualifying semi-automatic rifle that uses a magazine. The exchanges will be “no questions asked and no identification needed.”

Through the event, the department is trying to stop lawfully owned guns that are no longer wanted from getting into the wrong hands, Moline Polie Detective Michael Griffin said.

Unwanted guns left unsecured and unwatched often are used in crimes, police said. The goal of the event is to reduce gun crimes by taking such firearms out of circulation.

“We’re trying to do our part to prevent further violence — gun violence — by eliminating opportunities for criminals to obtain firearms through burglary and theft,” Griffin said.

He and Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said the guns Quad-Cities police departments confiscate during criminal investigations are commonly stolen — frequently from vehicles — and quickly traded on the street for drugs, money or another firearm.

After a gun’s been used in a crime, the person who used it might want to get rid of it, Griffin said.

“Sometimes people will trade gun for gun,” he said.

Guns collected during the June buyback event will be screened to see if they have been reported stolen or used in a crime, Griffin said. If reported stolen, the department will arrange for the gun’s return to its lawful owner. If used in a crime, the department will investigate as it would normally. Otherwise, the firearms bought during the gun buyback will be rendered safe and melted down, Griffin said.

The money that will be used to buy the guns was raised by private donations, Griffin said. He declined to release the amount but said no taxpayer money was involved.

Gun buybacks: What the research says

Gun buybacks have been around in the U.S. since at least the 1970s, according to a 2020 article published by The Journalist’s Resource, an initiative of the Harvard Kennedy School's Shorenstein Center and the Carnegie-Knight Initiative. In 1974, Baltimore bought guns back at $50 a piece. The city purchased more than 13,000 firearms over three months.

There had been more than 100 municipal gun buyback events by the late 1990s in the United States, according to the Resource article.

Griffin said he thought the last time the Moline Policce Department and Crime Stoppers held a similar event was in the early 1990s.

“It’s been done all over the United States,” Griffin said. “It started gaining popularity a few years ago and we just thought we would jump on board.”

A summary of the research reviewed by the Journalist’s Resource, much of it from the 1990s, found buybacks did not lessen gun violence, but more recent studies indicate they are more impactful when part of wider efforts to reduce gun violence. In that context, they can influence public perception of efforts to address gun violence and provide avenues for educating the public about how gun violence can be reduced, the article states.

The Quad-Cities has witnessed a surge in gun crimes in recent years.

Some area police departments, including Moline, have developed units whose efforts include targeting gun and drug crimes. Area law enforcement agencies also work together to test guns and shell casings recovered during investigations using a shared analysis system based in the Davenport Police Department.

Davenport is also launching a citywide strategy designed to reduce gun violence. That effort is designed to use the combined efforts of community members, social services and law enforcement to make contact with those most at-risk of committing or being victims of violence and offer support services and emphasize the consequences of engaging in violence.

Keeping guns out of the wrong hands

While planning and organizing the event have been underway for months, Griffin said, Moline's buyback event comes on the heels of an impassioned prime-time address by President Joe Biden imploring Congress to take action against gun violence after mass shootings he said had turned schools and other everyday places into “killing fields."

Biden called on lawmakers to restore limits on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines after a string of mass shootings in the country.

The Thursday night address coincided with bipartisan talks that are intensifying among a core group of senators discussing modest gun policy changes. Democrats hope Biden's remarks will drive up pressure on Congress to pass stricter laws, though such efforts failed in the wake of past violence.

Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley told a roomful of Eastern Iowa law enforcement on Wednesday in Davenport that he's hopeful the U.S. Senate will reach a bipartisan compromise on gun restrictions.

Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks urged to Grassley to support so-called red-flag laws. The measures allow local law enforcement with a court order to temporarily prevent someone deemed as a threat from buying or possessing firearms. Maybanks said such laws could be a vital tool to keep law enforcement safe and blunt a rise in gun violence nationwide.

Grassley didn't rule out support for red-flag legislation but worried such measures could result in guns can be confiscated without due process.

He called the Second Amendment "very, very important part of personal protection."

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, who participated in Wednesday's roundtable, said keeping guns out of people's hands could make Davenport safer, but that he would leave it up to the federal lawmakers to bring a compromise together.

"I know that there are people out there in my community that if we could keep guns out of their hands, it would make our community safer," Sikorski told reporters. "So if our federal partners and legislators can do that ... it would benefit us in our community."

Reporter Sarah Watson and the Associated Press contributed to this article

