Moline police investigate armed robbery at beauty supply store
Moline Police are investigating an armed robbery at Faabu Beauty Supply, 3106 Avenue of the Cities.

Police said the call was received at 8:18 p.m. Friday.

The suspects were described as two males wearing masks.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Moline Police ask that anyone with information about the case to call 309-797-0401, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

