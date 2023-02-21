A bomb threat emailed Tuesday sent law enforcement to Moline’s Jane Addams Elementary School, though a search found no device.

The email, sent as an educational technology help desk ticket, arrived around 8 a.m. and stated that both the school and the residence of Superintendent Rachel Savage would be targeted, according to a news release from the Moline-Coal Valley School District.

In response, district officials and the Moline Police Department went to both locations, the release states. The police and the Quad-City Bomb Squad conducted the search at Jane Addams.

The release, issued just before 1 p.m., said that, in the wake of the search, normal operations would resume at the school.

The Moline Police Department continued to investigate the threat, the district said.

The Moline Police said that, as of Tuesday afternoon, it appeared the threat originated outside the United States. There had been no arrests as of that time.